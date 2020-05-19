Six Companies Seeking Investors at Afro Business Expo in UK

Top companies either operating or investing in Africa are set to attend the inaugural Afro Business Expo: Reading 2014 aimed at offering UK investors a secure platform to identify and forge relationships with African businesses.

The event which is scheduled to take place at the Royal Berkshire Conference Centre in Reading, UK, has been endorsed by the international business expertise of UK Trade & Investment (UKTI), which supports some 40,000 UK firms wishing to grow their businesses internationally,

Here are five of the top companies and industries which are attending the event:

1 Greenfields Property development, which is developing a housing estate in Nigeria;

2 EFB Industries, producers of palm oil, which is looking for technical partners and a buyer for their by-products;

3 Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Company, Distributors of cocoa, mangoes and highly sought after produce;

4 Integrated Catering is seeking a franchise partner or investor to open up across West Africa and Palm Necter Breweries is seeking a technical partner and investors for expansion.

6 Aeisys, a technology firm looking for a technical partner and investor to bring an e-learning platform into Africa.

Rt Hon MP Alok Sharma Member of Parliament for Reading West and supporter of British businesses exporting, who is speaking at the event, said: “I am pleased to be attending the Afro Business Exposition to speak about the growing business opportunities that Africa has to offer and how local businesses can benefit from exporting.”

Also among the guest speakers are Paddy Cocherty, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Africa Development Company and Chantele Carrington who represents the South African Chamber of Commere in the UK.

She said: “This event is a great opportunity to connect people, ideas and opportunities supporting Africa’s growth.”

The event, which will take place from July 30 to August 1, is the brainchild of Nigerian-born and Reading-based Ngozi Fakeye.

Fakeye is the founder of Motherland Connects, a platform that facilitates bridges the gap between Africa and the UK, including facilitating the integration of new migrants into UK society.

She said: ‘’Africa has vast opportunities, from our arable lands to the bourgeoning well educated population; Africa is poised to shed its image of war and strife to shine as a beacon of economic renaissance.

“We intend to work with our Western partners as equals in an economic development drive that is equitable and sustainable. What we require is the technological expertise, the scrutiny of governance and the support of the experienced diaspora community to facilitate this drive.’’