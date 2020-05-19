Top 10 influential supermarkets on Instagram

M&S is the clear winner on Instagram in the run-up to Christmas, data from social media analytics platform Iconosquare has revealed.

Marks and Spencer has a huge presence on the photo-sharing application with 497,000 followers, with Waitrose (173,000 followers), Sainsbury’s (109,000 followers) and Tesco (108,000 followers) trailing behind.

Despite Aldi taking on high-end rivals like M&S this year by adding 200 premium products to its Christmas range, Aldi only has 21,400 Instagram followers.

By comparison, another popular discount supermarket, Lidl, has three times more followers than Aldi at 70,200 followers on Instagram compared to the likes of Morrisons (34,600) and Coop UK Food (11,200).

Top 10 influential UK supermarkets on Instagram

Marks and Spencer: 497,000 follwers Waitrose: 173,000 Sainsbury's: 109,000 Tesco: 108,000 ASDA: 71,700 Lidl: 70,200 Morrisons: 34,600 Aldi UK: 21,400 Coop UK Food: 11,200 Ocado: 8,700



Founded in Limoges, France, in 2011, Iconosquare offers statistical tools for brands and influencers who want to maximise their presence and growth on Instagram. Iconosquare is the leading analysis solution in the world and has a portfolio of over 35,000 clients.

Read the December 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

Follow @BizReviewEurope