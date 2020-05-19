Top 10 most coveted roles in digital marketing

The world of digital marketing is constantly changing and evolving. New roles are emerging as companies adapt to new customer habits and strive to stay ahead of the competition. As a result of this fluidity, some roles are more coveted than others, and some can be more difficult to hire for.

Digital marketing recruitment specialists, Forward Role Recruitment has highlighted the most highly sought after roles in digital marketing.

1. CRM Manager - In recent years, CRM (customer relationship management) has become a very popular and cost-effective way of driving greater revenue from customers through their lifecycle.

2. PPC Manager - With Google Shopping driving acquisition in the ecommerce sector, the number of businesses looking to drive more paid digital activity has shot up. As a result, both agency and in-house paid search teams are looking to hire those who know the industry inside out.

3. UX Designer - User experience optimisation has been the hot skill set in design for the last few years, with rising demand for designers who can create user-centric web designs that streamline the customer journey. As a result there is a sizeable contract market for people with these skills.

4. Web Analyst - These are the data guys tasked with measuring anything from acquisition ROI (return on investment) right through to conversions. With no clear academic route into this type of role, it is extremely tough to recruit for these positions.

5. CRO Manager - Jobs specialising in conversion rate optimisation are a fairly recent thing; focused on optimising the flow of traffic and conversions through a website. Businesses have become more focused on repairing the holes in their leaky funnels as pouring new customers into the top gets increasingly expensive.

6. Ecommerce Trading Manager - Usually the P&L (profit and loss) owner of a brand, these commercially-minded people are in charge of juggling stock, seasonality, price, promotions, etc. to trade a website to its maximum potential. With many northwest retailers growing into new markets there is a high demand for additional traders.

7. Head of Digital Acquisition - An all-encompassing Digital Acquisition Specialist is not the easiest thing to find. Many of the most recent generation of digital marketers have come through very specific digital channel streams, meaning that a combination of paid, earned and owned skills in one candidate is difficult to locate.

8. Head of Multichannel Marketing - Finding senior marketers with both high-end digital skills and traditional offline marketing experience is challenging. This is because of the generational gap between upcoming digital marketers who have often been focused on specific digital channels, and marketers who climbed the career ladder pre-digital, who conversely may not have hands-on experience with digital.

9. Technical SEO Manager - Another very technical role, with no real academic route. Technical SEO is constantly evolving with every Google algorithm change or new best practice guidelines, so agencies tend to grow their own talent, passing on the secret sauce of their SEO audit onto new generations.

10. PR Manager - With the proliferation of offline and online PR, the traditional PR skill set is in huge demand. Responsibility for link building in SEO and getting noticed online without a paid budget is now laid at the door of Digital PR Managers.

Read the March 2017 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

Follow @BizReviewEurope