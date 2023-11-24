Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards launch at Sustainability LIVE London 2024 at the Business Design Centre on the 10th September.
It's time to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making, the awards encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business.
Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.
🏆 Award Categories:
Sustainability Strategy Award
ESG Program Award
Sustainable Finance Award
Diversity Award
Net Zero Award
Sustainable Supply Chain Award
Sustainable Technology Award
Sustainable Consultancy Award
Future Leader Award
Executive of the Year Award
Project of the Year Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Judging Panel:
Meet the expert judging panel, including:
- Adam Elman, Head of EMEA Sustainability, Google EMEA
- Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director, Kearney
- Steve Smith, Head of Communications and Thought Leadership for Energy Management, Schneider Electric
- Professor Paolo Taticchi, OMRI, Professor of Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director, UCL School of Management
All entries will be reviewed by prominent champions of sustainability.
🗓️ Key Dates:
Entries Open: February 2024
Entries Close: May 2024
Shortlist Announced: June 2024
Final Judging: July 2024
Awards Ceremony: September 10, 2024
🌱 Enter Now and Become a Part of the Sustainable Future!
Tue 10 Sep - Tue 10 Sep, 2024
15:00 - 18:00 GMT
Business Design Centre