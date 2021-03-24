Adrian Dey
Interview
March 24, 2021

Adrian Dey

General Manager for Cerner Qatar

Adrian Dey, General Manager for Cerner Qatar, Cerner Middle East...

Dey joined Cerner in 2017 as the General Manager for Qatar, where he's responsible for Cerner’s overall operations in the country, through the Ministry of Health, and managing relationships with existing clients and prospective ones. 

Having relocated to the Middle East from the UK in 2009, before this he was the Head of Service Delivery Management at Injazat Data Systems in Abu Dhabi, a regional leader in providing cloud, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions. He's also held a number of leadership positions at Hewlett Packard and Electronic Data Systems (EDS).  

In his current role at Cerner, he's focused on building deeper levels of engagement and partnership with Cerner Clients and Stakeholders across Qatar. Reinforcing Cerner’s position as a trusted partner through consistent Excellence in delivery and Maximizing value realization to Clients and to Qatar in support of Qatar's National Health Strategy and Qatar’s National Vision.  

"Innovation has really been at the core of Cerner's DNA since its inception in 1979," he says. "Up to $7 billion has been spent since that time on innovating at the edge of healthcare. We are consistently voted within Forbes' top 100 innovative companies ." 

Read the full story HERE 

Adrian DeyCerner Middle East
Share
Share
Author
Leila Hawkins

Featured Interviews

Featured

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More