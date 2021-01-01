Dave King has worked at Future Facilities for 14 years and currently serves as Product Manager for the 6SigmaDCX product suite. At Future Facilities, Dave is in charge of guiding the direction of the 6SigmaDCX product suite for data centres to ensure that it meets the growing and changing needs of large enterprise, hyperscale and colocation customers. Dave is an industry specialist and has helped countless companies improve their data centre operations and build and manage their data centre digital twin models. Born in London, United Kingdom and having received a Masters in Electronic Engineering from the University of Southampton, Dave joined Future Facilities straight out of university as a consulting engineer doing simulation consultancy for data centre owners and operators, and over time helped drive the software forward to meet the needs of its user base. Dave has always had an interest in technology and believes that the data centre industry serves as the underpinning of the modern world. A collaborative leader, Dave believes in the power of teamwork in solving problems as well as driving innovation. When speaking about some of his professional and personal driving forces, Dave names Richard Feynman, the American theoretical physicist known for his work in the path integral formulation of quantum mechanics, and his daughter as having been particularly inspirational. An enigmatic worker and true to his passion for technology, Dave holds innovation, humility and compassion as his core values. Dave is a passionate change driver and shares a valuable lesson on being the catalyst that challenges the status quo, adding, “We have the tools at our fingertips to be able to predict the impact of change, so we shouldn’t be scrambling around in the dark.”

