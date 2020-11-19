Eric Boonstra
Interview
November 19, 2020

Eric Boonstra

VP and GM Western Europe

Eric Boonstra, VP and GM Western Europe, Iron Mountain Data Centers on what inspired him to join the booming data center industry...

 Eric Boonstra joined Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) in 2018. He is the current VP and GM in Western Europe. Prior to joining the data center industry, Boonstra held a variety of positions in different industries: “that was advice from my father. He said: you have to do as many jobs as you can, so you can lead a company when you are older.”

Explaining that he was inspired to join the data center industry because of a friend, Boonstra reflects that “a friend that worked in the internet business mentioned to me that something was happening in the industry, and it was the entrant of the data center business. The data center industry is a fairly young industry - roughly 20 years old - and it was very exciting and interesting to work in an emerging market.”

With the data center industry only expected to grow year on year, Boonstra adds that what he finds particularly interesting about the burgeoning industry is the scale that it continues to develop at. “As Iron Mountain continues to invest and construct around the world, we will be twice as big in the next two years than it was two years ago.”

The essential traits of an effective leader

When it comes to the essential traits of an effective leader, Boonstra believes that the most important aspect is the concept of learning every day and from everybody around you, both the good and the bad, not only your bosses but the people that work for you or with you. “It’s a cliche, I know, but you learn every day and that's what I still do. I think it’s important for leaders to be open to learning and to be able to have open discussions with your team.”

Read the full story: HERE 

Eric BoonstraIron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC)
Share
Share
Author
Georgia Wilson

Featured Interviews

Featured

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More