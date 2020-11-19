Eric Boonstra joined Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) in 2018. He is the current VP and GM in Western Europe. Prior to joining the data center industry, Boonstra held a variety of positions in different industries: “that was advice from my father. He said: you have to do as many jobs as you can, so you can lead a company when you are older.”

Explaining that he was inspired to join the data center industry because of a friend, Boonstra reflects that “a friend that worked in the internet business mentioned to me that something was happening in the industry, and it was the entrant of the data center business. The data center industry is a fairly young industry - roughly 20 years old - and it was very exciting and interesting to work in an emerging market.”



With the data center industry only expected to grow year on year, Boonstra adds that what he finds particularly interesting about the burgeoning industry is the scale that it continues to develop at. “As Iron Mountain continues to invest and construct around the world, we will be twice as big in the next two years than it was two years ago.”

The essential traits of an effective leader

When it comes to the essential traits of an effective leader, Boonstra believes that the most important aspect is the concept of learning every day and from everybody around you, both the good and the bad, not only your bosses but the people that work for you or with you. “It’s a cliche, I know, but you learn every day and that's what I still do. I think it’s important for leaders to be open to learning and to be able to have open discussions with your team.”

Read the full story: HERE