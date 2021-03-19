James Kirby is Senior Vice President and Head of EMEA Business at CSG, and responsible for the go-to-market strategy and business development across the region. His international experience helps him craft service offerings that improve customer experience. With 20 years’ experience at CSG, James puts customer excellence and continuous improvement at the centre of his strategy. He has previously held product management, business development and services roles within CSG.

“Having worked in different areas of the business, I have built solid relationships within the company. In my current role, I prioritise support and empowering the people working with and for me. I strongly believe this leads to a trustworthy relationship across the teams, where everyone feels comfortable reaching out to me, or their colleagues when they need support.”

The general culture at CSG is to provide a servant leadership style, empowering people and leading with the tools needed to deliver a superior experience to all customers. “We are here to help them solve their toughest business challenges and be prepared for when they ask us to step in and provide support,” James says. “This is also why my leadership style has a strong customer focus. At the end of the day, it is our customers that enable us to run our business, and we need our customers to be successful, evolve and innovate our solutions, and grow sustainably,” he adds.

For a global organisation, the size of CSG, healthy and open relationships are crucial. “We have very transparent relationships with our stakeholders, and we invest in a high level of dialogue. In our eyes, transparency builds trust. If we say that we are going to do something, we fully commit to it. Sometimes, this includes having some tough conversations, and we do not always agree with our customers, but we must accept different viewpoints. CSG operate in very diverse environments, with diverse customers, cultures, and people. We do not always have to be right, but we must accept everyone’s view and collaborate to identify the best compromise and solution.

Before joining CSG, James was the Global Product Manager for Intec Telecom Systems. He spent eight years here, having initially joined the client implementation and support team through an acquisition in 2001.

Read the full story HERE