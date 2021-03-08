Karin Thurberg
Interview
March 08, 2021

Karin Thurberg

Wireless Product Management

Karin Thurberg, Wireless Product Management Huawei Sweden...

Karin Thurberg is a Director Product Management at Huawei Technologies Sweden AB.

Thurberg has 20 years of experience from leading positions in the telecommunications industry, and has been working at Huawei since 2011 with focus on the market-leading Radio Access Network portfolio for the European market.

Thurberg has a Master of Science in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and an Executive MBA in International Business Management from Uppsala University.

Read the full article HERE 

Karin ThurbergHuawei Sweden
Share
Share
Author
BizClik Media

Featured Interviews

Featured

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More

Arun Garg

Founder & Managing Director, Taurus Group

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss inspirations and achievements

Read More

Qasim Ahmed

Head of IT Infrastructure

Head of IT Infrastructure at ride-hailing provider Careem, Qasim Ahmed, spoke to Technology Magazine about his career journey and work at Careem

Read More

Moses Okundi

CIO

A seasoned telecom expert and ardent advocate of digital transformation, Moses Okundi has spent over a decade using technology to improve people’s lives.

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Graham Davies

Head of Transformation

Graham Davies, Head of Transformation at Abellio UK, discusses 21st-century strategic operations and sustainable digitalisation.

Read More