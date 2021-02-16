Titi Fakuade worked with MTN for 14 years and will mark two years in the position of Chief Information Officer in March 2021.

Previous roles include Senior Manager for Intelligent Network & VAS Planning, where she was responsible for the design, planning and optimisation of the Intelligent Network & VAS network, deployment of value-added services and other third-party applications. Her strengths include Strategy, Execution Excellence and Capacity Development. She is adept at Adding Value and Results Oriented.

Throughout her 19-year career she gained extensive experience in strategy, telecoms and IT leadership along with execution excellence across Nigeria and Liberia. Her ability to transition various roles, coupled with a ‘no limits’ mindset, has stood her in good stead during the crisis.

“My leadership style varies depending on the task and the people. You have to look at the particular case and see what applies. I am passionate about inspiring people and looking for opportunities to give value to team and the organisation.

“I’ve benefited from mentors and feel excited when I see my team evolve. You need to notice the strengths of the team, bringing out the talents that exist with them.”

She said that the brand is a key differentiating factor that highlights the need to be adaptable, as people and systems evolve. “The world is volatile, complex and ambiguous,” she added.

The strong information technology professional graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, with MBA from University of Wales, studied Digital Disruption at IMD Business School and Sustainable Business Strategy at Harvard Business School Online in 2019.

LinkedIn recommendations say she is a “go-to woman in IT” and delivered countless products for MTN Nigeria, which have impacted the bottom line.

