

Vipin Radhakrishnan is bp’s vice president for global transformation and digital solutions. Over the last two decades, he has worked with some of the world’s top FMCG and telecommunication companies like Diageo, Vodafone, Cable & Wireless (UK) and KVH Telecom (Japan), managing and leading global roles in the areas of Business Strategy, Digital Transformation, Operations Management, Finance Shared Services, Customer Services, Service Design and Enterprise Sales, Delivery & Operations. Before joining bp he was Managing Director & Global Source To Pay Director at Diageo Business Services India. This has given him a well-rounded experience to manage large P&Ls, Global Centres of Excellence and diverse multi-cultural environments. During this time, Vipin built a strong portfolio in strategising, planning and executing on large scale transformations across areas like digital, process re-engineering, intelligent automation and cutting-edge technologies. As a leader Vipin believes in building trust relationships with his team, partners and customers. He is a passionate leader – one who takes full responsibility for seeing solutions from start to finish. He has strong people management & interpersonal skills with the experience and ability to engage and work with partners, people and stakeholders at various levels within the organisation. Vipin is a certified Agile Scrum Master, CISA and ITIL with an engineering background.

