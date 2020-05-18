AccorHotels to open economy hotel in Manama

AccorHotels has signed a management agreement with Action Hotels to develop an ibis Styles in the Diplomatic Area of Manama, Bahrain.

The economy hotel will be located in Manama's government, diplomatic and financial district.

Olivier Granet, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels Middle East, said: “It is a pleasure to be collaborating with our strategic partner Action Hotels for our first ibis Styles in Bahrain. We are confident that the modern design and ideal location of ibis Styles Manama Diplomatic Area will attract and serve the city’s emerging corporate and leisure clientele. The new hotel also represents AccorHotels’ fifth property in the Kingdom, bringing the number of rooms that we operate in the country close to 1,000.

“There continues to be a shortage of affordable accommodation in Manama. The majority of existing economy hotels are independently operated and not up to par with international standards. We are keen to utilise AccorHotels’ worldwide leadership in the economy and midscale segments to help fill that void in the Bahraini market, and meet the expectations of the growing number of visitors looking for the ideal stay on a budget.”

AccorHotels has four existing properties in Bahrain, including a luxury Sofitel, midscale Novotel and Mercure, and an economy ibis. The group currently operates 75 hotels in the Middle East, with close to 20,000 rooms across the luxury and economy segments.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine