Africa Oilfield Logistics appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Africa Oilfield Logistics Ltd, the AIM listed African focused support services and logistics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Esprey as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Esprey, a highly qualified and experienced corporate and resource industry professional, will drive the Company’s expansion strategy to strengthen its position as a leading provider of quality turn-key support services and logistics solutions to international oil, gas and mining companies operating on the African continent.

Esprey, 34, who qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst, has built an expansive career in the natural resource investment and development sector.

After beginning his career at Deloitte in Johannesburg in 2001, Esprey joined BHP Billiton in 2004 as an analyst focused on mergers and acquisitions.

After four years at BHP Billiton, Esprey used his expertise in the resource industry to move into equity investment and joined GLG Partners in London in 2008, where he focussed on natural resources investments.

Africa Oilfield Chairman Phil Edmonds said: “The board believes that Carl’s appointment, with his energy, motivation and skills, will bring significant benefits to the Company as we seek to expand and develop our business at a rapid pace.

“We expect swift progress to be made and will keep shareholders updated on a regular basis as we move into this new phase.”

Andrew Groves, who held the position of Chief Executive Officer whilst stewarding the Company through its IPO on AIM and initial investment, will remain on the Board as an Executive Director.