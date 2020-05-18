Arab Luxury World Conference opens in June

A two-day event looking at the business of luxury in the Middle East will open on 1 June in Dubai. It is expected to see 700 regional and global professionals from the premium goods and services sector.

Organised by Mediaquest, the Arab Luxury World conference at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi will look at all aspects of the luxury industry with over 30 panel discussions, presentations and private sessions.

The annual gathering will be attended by high-profile individuals and international experts spanning the entire sector, including entrepreneurial businesspeople, distributors, fashion designers, manufacturers and retailers, as well as consumers and decision-makers, from across the GCC region and beyond.

Julien Hawari, Co-CEO of Mediaquest, commented: “The 2016 arab luxury world conference will witness an assembly of basically anybody who is somebody in the business of luxury to discuss the challenges, opportunities and potential of the premium and ultra-premium goods and services markets.

“For this year’s conference, we’ve decided to have an overarching theme of ‘The New Normal,’ with more than 30 separate activities spread over the two days. We’ve also invited luxury brands to provide us with an insight into their understanding of the luxury market."

This year’s conference is sponsored by Chalhoub Group, INFINITI, OMD, Laha magazine and Jamalouki magazine.

