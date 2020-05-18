AUB appoints a distinguished medic as its new president

The Board of Trustees at the American University of Beirut has voted to elect Fadlo R. Khuri MD as the 16th president of the university. Dr Khuri is presently Professor and Chairman of the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine, and holds the Roberto C. Goizueta Distinguished Chair for Cancer Research. He also serves as Deputy Director for the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. Dr Khuri was recently appointed Executive Associate Dean for Research of the Emory University School of Medicine.

An AUB trustee since 2014 and an AUB former student, he has been a member of Naef K. Basile Foundation Board of Trustees since 2005, and a member of the Atlanta International School Board of Trustees since 2009. Dr Khuri has chaired the AUB Medical School International Advisory Committee since 2010.

He currently serves as chair of the education committee of the Atlanta International School board of trustees. “These are challenging times, but are exciting and transformative times for academic institutions everywhere,” Khuri said. “I am confident that working together, we in the AUB community are uniquely capable of serving our students, our alumni, our patients and our global community with great distinction.”

He will be installed as the successor to Dr Peter Dorman, who has served AUB with distinction since his appointment in March 2008