Autodata appoints Ian Batey as new General Manager

Autodata Middle East (the leading provider of independent and accurate vehicle data in the United Arab Emirates) has appointed Ian Batey as its new General Manager in order to expand the brand’s presence in the Middle East region. Batey is tasked with moving the company to its goal of being the premier provider of information and business solutions for the automotive sector and its affiliates, including banks, insurance companies and government bodies.

Amin Kadrie (Chairman and CEO, Skelmore Consulting Group) commented: “I am proud to announce the appointment of Ian Batey as General Manager for Autodata. Ian has the automotive experience, leadership and network to take Autodata to the next level as the Middle East’s largest and most qualified automotive software solution provider and valuation company. With the recent agreement with JD Power, and Vicimus from Canada, Autodata now has the ability to provide 360 software solution when it comes to used cars, web sites, digital marketing, market research/CSI and valuation. Lastly, Ian is the right candidate to provide consumers in the GCC who are buying and selling vehicles.”

Autodata Middle East is answering the increasing demand for market intelligence and business research in the region’s automotive sector. Autodata started collating and analysing historical automotive data in 2006. The company was then acquired by Skelmore Consulting Group in 2013 who have had a Middle East Automotive presence for the last 35 years. This new acquisition gave Autodata real credibility and guaranteed its long-term future in the MENA region. By 2015, Autodata had become the leading data and software solution provider for the automotive, insurance and financial institutions.

The automotive sector is being shaped by big data harnessed and analysed through smart software solutions. Manufacturers and dealerships want access to vehicle data to assess and forecast vehicle performance in certain segments. This allows real total cost of ownership offers for the business user and retail customer.

Ian Batey said: “I am proud to be given the responsibility of taking Autodata Middle East’s brand presence further in the region, and assist the entire automotive value chain in creating competitive advantage through better data. We believe that consumers want to be more informed, and are expecting higher levels of customer service. We are working to provide the targeted information that helps automotive businesses provide those superior levels of service and build customer retention.”

Reports on variables such as branch performance, margin and gross profit per pre-owned car purchased and then re sold are in high demand regionwide. In a competitive market and tightening sector, dealerships are also looking at performance and process improvement data – such as staff performance and reconditioning costs for vehicles. In the interim, insurance firms and financial institutions need access to valuation data to craft loan terms and effective policies.

Autodata also delivers management reporting software solutions to manufacturers, distributors, insurance companies, financial institutions and government agencies. The used car market requires variables such as vehicle history and cost of ownership data to determine value. Accurate information helps correct the information asymmetries that can cause inefficiencies in the market. Autodata supplies depreciation information on vehicle makes and models based on supply and demand factors, trends, regulatory changes, lifecycles, mileage and seasonality.

Ian Batey continued: “The automotive market in the GCC is maturing at an alarming rate because of the correction in 2016. This means that all automotive dealers, manufacturers, insurers and banks are looking to solutions that support this rapid change in market conditions and also the constant demand for more transparency from the consumer. Autodata provides the solutions, knowledge and experience to support this rapid change for both businesses and consumers.”

The firm creates bespoke solutions for clients requiring customised studies, business intelligence reports and market research. An in-house team of highly skilled consultants deliver customised software solutions while maintaining quality and data confidentiality.