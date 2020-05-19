COVID-19: De Beers Group contributes US$2.5mn

To aid the response in the fight against COVID-19, De Beers Group announces that it will contribute US$2.5mn across Botswana and Namibia.

De Beers Group - a 50/50 joint venture with Botswana and Namibia in the recovery and sorting of rough diamonds industry - has contributed US$2.5mn as part of larger efforts across its four production countries, to support governments and communities in the procurement of: medical supplies, logistical support, vulnerability assessment support plans, food security, water supply, awareness and education and support for local clinics.

“With our contribution of $2,500,000, De Beers is supporting the unprecedented efforts of healthcare professionals, community leaders and all those confronting COVID-19 in the countries and communities in which we live and work. We have refocused our business in our host communities to support the response to the pandemic and our priorities are clear: prepare communities for the crisis, support the emergency response and be a partner in economic recovery,” commented Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group.

“We have long-standing partnerships with the people of Botswana and Namibia spanning decades. The men and women of De Beers are proud to stand with them now in this moment of crisis and we will stand with them as their partners on the road to recovery and renewal.”

As part of its efforts, De Beers Group has designed a comprehensive community response plan (CRP) in order to provide the most effective and relevant support to communities in the four countries it operates in.

Via engagement with community, traditional and faith leaders, and government agencies, De Beers Group established its CRP to ensure it understands the needs of communities and ensure the right support is being provided at the right time during both the pandemic and after, during the vital economic recovery phase.

Its regular engagement with governments and community leaders will continue, as the company works to provide aid in response to the crisis.

Further announcements are to come in relations to the use of its contributions made to support its operating countries.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is one of the world’s leading diamond companies with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across its pipeline and is one of the world’s largest diamond producers by value, with mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.

