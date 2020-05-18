Article
Leadership & Strategy

Dnata purchases stake in Destination Asia Group

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Dubai-based dnata has reached an agreement to purchase a stake in the Destination Asia Group, its first move into Asia’s inbound travel market.  

Destination Asia will become part of dnata’s family of travel businesses, which includes Stella Travel Services, Gold Medal Travel Group, Travel Republic, and additional investments in Hogg Robinson Group. The stake in Destination Asia follows other recent high-profile transactions by dnata in travel, including a majority stake in Imagine Cruising in 2015. 

Iain Andrew, Divisional Senior Vice President of dnata’s travel business, said: "Our stake in Destination Asia opens the door to business opportunities in new markets, and will strengthen dnata’s position as a global player in travel. Already a valued partner to dnata, the Destination Asia Group has an impressive track record, in-depth regional expertise and a strong network.  In Destination Asia, we have found a great partner who shares our passion for excellence, and we are confident that we will reap success from this relationship.” 

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

Iain Andrew Divisional Senior Vice President of dnataIain AndrewDnata
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability