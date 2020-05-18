Dnata purchases stake in Destination Asia Group

Dubai-based dnata has reached an agreement to purchase a stake in the Destination Asia Group, its first move into Asia’s inbound travel market.

Destination Asia will become part of dnata’s family of travel businesses, which includes Stella Travel Services, Gold Medal Travel Group, Travel Republic, and additional investments in Hogg Robinson Group. The stake in Destination Asia follows other recent high-profile transactions by dnata in travel, including a majority stake in Imagine Cruising in 2015.

Iain Andrew, Divisional Senior Vice President of dnata’s travel business, said: "Our stake in Destination Asia opens the door to business opportunities in new markets, and will strengthen dnata’s position as a global player in travel. Already a valued partner to dnata, the Destination Asia Group has an impressive track record, in-depth regional expertise and a strong network. In Destination Asia, we have found a great partner who shares our passion for excellence, and we are confident that we will reap success from this relationship.”

