Five new leadership roles for Emirates

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Emirates airline has created five new leadership roles within its Middle East management team.

The new line-up is:

  • Omar Al Banna is the new Country Manager for Kuwait. He joined Emirates in 2006 as part of the UAE National Commercial Operations Management Trainee Programme and most recently held the Corporate Sales Manager role at Emirates UAE Sales.
  • After 12 years at the airline, Mohammed Al Nahari Al Hashemi, is the new Corporate Sales Manager role at Emirates UAE Sales. He has previously held Country Manager roles in Kuwait, Syria and Indonesia, as well as a Sales Manager role in India.
  • Tariq Almutawa is the new Country Manager Qatar and was previously Country Manager in Bahrain. He has also held Commercial Manager roles in India and Dubai.
  • Omar Alhemeiri, currently Commercial Support Manager, has been appointed as Manager Bahrain. He has also served as Country Manager role in Oman and also held commercial support roles in both Uganda and Dubai.
  • Saeed Bin Hafez, currently Manager Qatar, has been appointed as Manager Oman.  

Commenting on the new team, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Centre said: “Market dynamics are constantly evolving in each of our destinations in the Middle East, each with its unique challenges and opportunities. These appointments, and the combined commercial expertise and industry knowledge our UAE Nationals brings to each role, will be central to meeting our challenges, and advancing new business development opportunities for the future.”  

