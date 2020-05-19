GTBank named Best Bank in Africa at Euromoney Awards 2019

African financial institution Guaranty Trust Bank has won the title of Best Bank in Africa 2019 by Euromoney. The awards took place in London on 10. July at the London Hilton Hotel. In addition, GTBank has also won been named best bank in Nigeria for a record ninth time.

Euromoney is now in its 50th year, and has become the leading publication for international finance. This year it received over 1,500 submissions from banks.

Commenting on the Bank’s Euromoney awards, the Chief Executive Officer of GTBank, Segun Agbaje, said; “We are delighted and proud to win the Euromoney Awards for Africa’s Best Bank and Nigeria’s Best Bank.”

SEE MORE:

“These awards reflect the progress we are making in delivering the best banking experience that captures what customers want in the world of today and tomorrow. They are also a testament to our leading role in driving world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation in Africa’s banking industry."

He further stated that; “At GTBank, we are passionate about building the bank of the future by leveraging the best of technology to add real value to our customers’ lives, and these awards illustrate the hard work and commitment of our staff, management and board towards achieving this goal."