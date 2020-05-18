Helping UAE mums get back to work

A series of career events for mothers in the UAE who are looking to get back to work starts next month.

[email protected] is launching at the InterContinental Dubai Marina on 5 October 2016, with candidates able to network with and gain useful advice from speakers from global brands including PwC Middle East, Bayer, Mumzworld and Edelman.

Backed by the one of the largest recruitment firms in the GCC, Mackenzie Jones, [email protected] seeks to revitalise the careers of mums in the UAE by offering them attractive working packages, which include part-time and flexible working hours with multinationals, locals and SME companies.

The mumsatwork.ae platform that covers a wide range of articles including career, work/life balance and lifestyle pieces for the working mum. Regional experts with a wide range of expertise are on hand to give mums the ultimate advice to bagging their dream job.

Managing Director Louise Karim said: “With our new monthly workshops and content packed website we are able to provide mums with all the tools they need to connect back with their chosen careers. We are here to guide, mentor and ensure that these women have the support, skills and confidence to get the jobs they want. We have gone to great lengths to make the transition from ‘Mum’ to ‘Career Mum’ as seamless as possible for this highly skilled and productive target audience.”

Founder David Mackenzie added: “We are working with some of the region’s biggest companies and successful SMEs to ensure roles benefit both the mums, through offering them the right choices and working hours, as well as the businesses, by providing them with a huge wealth of talent in the form of women who had successful careers, but took time off for their families.”

