Article
Leadership & Strategy

Indian firm gets go-ahead for $3b Mozambique plant

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

India's Jindal Steel & Power have been given the go-ahead to build a 2,640 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Mozambique.

 

The plant will be built in Tete, a northern province of the country, renown for having some of the planet' largest untapped coal reserves.

 

The plant, expected to cost $3 billion, is due to start operating in 2015, the energy ministry said, with power to be sold in Mozambique and across southern Africa.

 

Mozambique already exports power to neighbouring countries Zimbabwe and South Africa, which struggle to meet fast-rising demand.

 

 

Read more from the WDM content network:

Attracting and keeping online shoppers in Africa

Africa's highest paid sports stars

Setting the standard for corporate sponsorship

Technology giant Siemens re-organises to excel in African industry sector

 

To read the latest issue of African Business Review, click here

 

Tete has attracted lots of foreign investment due with miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto developing coal fields left untouched since the end of the civil war almost two decades ago.

 

A 1,500 MW hydro-power project is also to be built in the country involving a consortium consisting of Brazilian conglomerate Camargo Correa, Mozambican investment company Insitec Group and state electricity firm EDM.

 

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.

Carmago CorreaEDMInsitec GroupJindal Steel & Power
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability