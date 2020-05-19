Indian Prime Minister arrives in South Africa for business trip

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa as part of his Africa tour. Modi’s trip aims to build business relationships with the continent.

"In the footsteps of history. PM @narendramodi arrives in Pretoria for the second leg of his Africa tour," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted on Modi's arrival in Pretoria.

"Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations & Cooperation and Lindiwe Zulu, Minister for Small business welcome PM to SA," he said.

During his visit to South Africa, Modi will meet with President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"In an effort to boost our economic ties, I will speak at the India-South Africa business meet," Modi said earlier.

Before touching down in South Africa, Modi visited Mozambique. He held wide-ranging talks with Mozambican Filipe Nyusi; the two countries agreed to strengthen security and defence ties.

Modi’s African tour will focus on boosting cooperation in areas of hydrocarbons, maritime security, trade and investment, agriculture and food.

After his South Africa visit, Modi will travel to Tanzania and Kenya.



