Article
Leadership & Strategy

Indian Prime Minister arrives in South Africa for business trip

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa as part of his Africa tour. Modi’s trip aims to build business relationships with the continent.

"In the footsteps of history. PM @narendramodi arrives in Pretoria for the second leg of his Africa tour," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted on Modi's arrival in Pretoria.

"Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations & Cooperation and Lindiwe Zulu, Minister for Small business welcome PM to SA," he said.

During his visit to South Africa, Modi will meet with President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"In an effort to boost our economic ties, I will speak at the India-South Africa business meet," Modi said earlier.

Before touching down in South Africa, Modi visited Mozambique. He held wide-ranging talks with Mozambican Filipe Nyusi; the two countries agreed to strengthen security and defence ties.

Modi’s African tour will focus on boosting cooperation in areas of hydrocarbons, maritime security, trade and investment, agriculture and food.

After his South Africa visit, Modi will travel to Tanzania and Kenya. 
 

African Business Review’s July issue is now live.

Stay connected: follow @AfricaBizReview and @WedaeliABR on Twitter.

African Business Review is also on Facebook. 

India Africa businessIndian Prime Minister Narendra ModiSouth Africa ModiModi Africa tour
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability