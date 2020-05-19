InfoComm International gets friendly with SACIA

Follow @ ShereeHanna

InfoComm International, the leading trade association serving the professional audiovisual communications industry worldwide, has entered into a friendship agreement with the South African Communications Industries Association (SACIA).

SAICA is the trade association dedicated to promoting the adoption of professional standards and ethical business practice in the communications industry throughout Southern Africa.



InfoComm and SACIA share a mission to further their respective members’ businesses and their industries.

To accomplish their common goals, the groups have agreed to share best practices in areas of mutual interest, promote educational opportunities, foster implementation of industry standards and support industry certification efforts.

InfoComm and SACIA will also cross promote membership in both associations.

David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International, said: “InfoComm is delighted to enter into our first official friendship agreement with SACIA.”

“We have worked jointly over the years to advance the industry. The timing is right to work more cooperatively for the benefit of our membership.”

Kevan Jones CTS, Executive Director of SACIA is equally enthusiastic about the opportunities presented by this new agreement.

He said: “SACIA and InfoComm International have been working together for the past few years but this friendship agreement provides a structure for us to work even more closely in the future.”

“We already deliver InfoComm training across Southern Africa and while we remain a regional Association, this new agreement provides our members with a global perspective on the trends and technologies shaping the future of our industry.”

InfoComm International is the international trade association representing the professional audiovisual and information communications industries.

Established in 1939, InfoComm has more than 5,000 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end-users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries.

InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals.

The Southern African Communications Industries Association (SACIA) is a not-for-profit trade association registered in South Africa.

SACIA is dedicated to promoting the adoption of ethical business practice and technical excellence in the communications industry across Africa.

The SACIA Academy delivers training programmes in alliance with a number of international trade associations, including InfoComm International, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM), Comptia, SynAudCon and the Digital Signage Experts Group.