Jasco Enterprise earns double honours at Avaya PartnerConnect 2014

Jasco wins Contact Centre Partner of the Year and Outstanding Individual Contribution Award for the second consecutive year

Jasco Enterprise, an Avaya Platinum Partner, was awarded the Contact Centre Partner of the Year Award at the Avaya PartnerConnect 2014 conference, held at the Sandton Convention Centre on January 23,2014.

At the conference, Jasco Enterprise also received the Outstanding Individual Contribution award. This is the second year running that Jasco Enterprise has been awarded both of these prestigious accolades.

The Avaya PartnerConnect conference is an annual event aimed at providing Avaya partners and resellers with an opportunity to network and gain insight into Avaya products, services and solutions.

As part of the event, awards are given to partners who have attained excellence or have made notable achievements during the past year.

Jasco Enterprise, a long-time Avaya Platinum Partner, has been recognised frequently over the years, and views these awards as an affirmation of the company’s dedication and commitment.

Steve Briggs, Managing Director of Jasco Enterprise, said: “Jasco Enterprise is all about making contact centres work. This is our key business and we invest heavily into ensuring our skills are top notch and our reputation in the market is sound.

“Being recognised as the Avaya Contact Centre Partner of the Year for the second year in a row is confirmation that we are on the right track.

Achieving this award cements our position as leaders in the contact centre implementation space, particularly on the Avaya platform. This assures our customers of our dedication to service and solution excellence.”

Aside from its achievement as a whole, Jasco Enterprise was also honoured for the individual contribution of Johan Janse van Vuuren from the Jasco Enterprise Cape Town office.

Janse van Vuuren received this award for excellence in his work at one of Jasco’s key clients.

Andre Deetlefs, Channel Account Manager at Avaya, said: “The Contact Centre Partner of the Year award was given to Jasco in recognition of their strong Contact Centre focus and continued leadership in Contact Centre deployments for 2013.

“Avaya remains the number one supplier of Contact Centre solutions and we rely on partners like Jasco to keep us in this position.

“An individual award was also made to one of Jasco’s engineers in Cape Town who went beyond the call of duty to ensure a customer issue was rectified.

“ He literally did not sleep until the fault was cleared. This commitment from Johan is very encouraging and he deserves the accolade.”