Jordan to host Arab Aviation Summit

Jordan will host the sixth Arab Aviation Summit, taking place in December this year.

Launched in 2011, the annual event is held in collaboration with aviation and tourism leaders, government entities and media organsiations.

Set to be held under the patronage of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Annab, the 2016 event will take place at the Dead Sea, with the theme ‘Linking Cultures, Driving Economies’ highlighting how the aviation and tourism sectors contribute to the greater economic development of the region.

Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of Jordan Tourism Board said: “We remain committed to actively promoting Jordan as a world-class travel destination. Hosting the prestigious Arab Aviation Summit 2016 will only strengthen our efforts in further showcasing the country’s attractive and wide-ranging tourism offerings. A highly recognized aviation forum that gathers top industry players and media organizations, the summit will serve to forge new partnerships with key stakeholders, while cementing the role of the aviation and tourism sectors in generating economic growth across the Arab world.”

Fouad Attar, Managing Director of Airbus Middle East, added: “We are proud of our strong partnership with Air Arabia and our continued association with the Arab Aviation Summit since its inception. The 6th edition of the Summit will bring in-depth analysis and insights to a captive audience from across the Arab region, and as the forum’s strategic partner we look forward to discussing Airbus’ latest market forecast, innovations and opportunities that await the industry.”

Key findings and outcomes from the event are developed into a white paper report, which is later presented to regulators and decision makers from both public and private sectors, and followed up by a course of action.

