The July issue of the African edition of Business Chief is live!

Hello and welcome to the July edition of Business Chief’s Africa edition.

This month’s cover story features an exclusive interview with Andrew Darfoor, CEO of insurance specialist Alexander Forbes.

To drive its expansion across the continent, the company is undergoing a significant transformation which it has named Ambition 2022.

“We want to have a bigger social impact across our markets. For instance, in our home market of South Africa, only 6% of South Africans can retire with any level of certainty or dignity, which by default means 94% can't. That's entirely unacceptable,” he Darfoor tells us.

Also featured this issue is Globalaw, a worldwide network of 110 independent law firms whose presence across Africa helps investors navigate legal regulations. Find out what VDMA Managing Director Pieter Van der Merwe has to say about the opportunities for investment across the continent.

Elsewhere, our city focus charts the economic scene to be found in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, while this month’s top 10 charts the continent’s most valuable brands.

Finally, be sure to read our other exclusive interviews, featuring DHL, LYT Architecture, MozaBanco, MTN Sudan and Zimnat Group.

Enjoy the issue!