The June 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East is live!

The June 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine is available now. This month, we take a look at the biggest brands in the Middle East, featuring airlines, banks and food manufacturing - read the magazine to find out who made the top 10 according to Brand Finance.

And we also speak to Victor Brandao, General Manager at Alpha Aviation Group, about the future of pilot training in the region – a business which is booming. The race to fix Iraq’s Mosul Dam before spring floodwaters overwhelm it is also covered in the magazine – a fascinating construction and humanitarian challenge.

Our selection of leading Middle Eastern companies interviewed for this issue includes International Container Terminal Services, Fonterra Brands Middle East, Tabreed Oman, Al Safwa Cement Company and Schindler Middle East.

