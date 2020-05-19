Article
Kenya lifts ban on Ugandan poultry products

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
After two years, Kenya has now lifted the ban on poultry products from Uganda following talks between the two heads of state. Livestock PS Harry Kimutai said that regulations have been agreed to ensure the prevention of spreading the influenza disease that caused the initial ban back in 2017.

“I can confirm that it is now official that Ugandan poultry products can be exported to Kenya without restrictions that have been in place for nearly two years,” said Kimutai.

“The move follows bilateral talks between the two governments in March, which also saw Kenya’s beef allowed access to the Ugandan market.”

Kimutai noted at the launch of the Dairy Industry Awards Scheme organised by Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) and the Eastern and Southern Africa Dairy association that the lift of the ban would boost the economy.

The managing director of KDB, Margret Kibogy said: “overall goal of these awards is to enhance adoption of good practices in the industry and increase earnings to players along the dairy value chain.”

