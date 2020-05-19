Little Red signs deal with Giuseppe Zanotti

The two luxury footwear brands – based in Kenya and Italy – Little Red and Giuseppe Zanotti, have signed an exclusive deal.

Little Red will soon have the rights to sell Giuseppe Zanotti footwear across East and Central Africa.

The African company acquired its first product stock from the shoe label this month, allowing Nairobi’s Little Red outlet at the Yaya Centre to sell the footwear.

The Italian designer’s products range from Sh80,300 (US$800) to Sh34,000 ($3,200).

“Little Red is the exclusive retailer of Giuseppe Zanotti products in East Africa and we managed to stock up the first collection of the products this month after the pre-order,” reported Alykhan Fazal, Little Red Sales Director.

SEE ALSO:

“The products are very popular among young and fashionable people who like keeping up with the latest trends and celebrity style. From our insight the brand appeals to bold personalities that do not mind being flashy,” he added.

“The presence of international brands in Kenya is slowly exposing locals to luxury brands. We have noted a trend where slowly Giuseppe Zanotti brand is also getting popular especially among fashionable, well-to-do ladies.”

Giuseppe Zanotti is popular throughout West Africa, whereas the east of the continent is still getting accustomed to the brand.

Through this deal, as well as other recent luxury contracts, Kenyans will no longer have to travel to Europe or Dubai in order to shop for high-end brands.