M|ployee: Making people’s lives easier

M|ployee’s founder Roel Waals was frustrated at the disconnected IT landscape for clients, candidates and the consultants in the world of staffing. To ease these frustrations, he founded M|ployee in 2009, with a vision “to build staffing software in the cloud that connects every stakeholder in the most agile and accelerated way.” M|ployee was recently voted for the second time in a row as one of the top 50 fastest growing tech companies in Benelux by Deloitte in 2020.

Recently, M|ployee have partnered with Randstad UK, one of the leaders in the UK Market.The staffing company was undergoing a massive digital transformation, and the company needed a partner it could rely on to tackle such a large technical challenge.

Under one vision

Chief Operating Officer, Diana van der Boon, explained that the partnership was strong from the beginning: “When we started the project with Randstad UK, we quickly understood their difficulties with the previous technology. They needed to automate the front and mid office. They determined the scope of the project with a clear vision and managed the change on their side. We helped them build a technical solution alongside their IT team - who added a configuration layer on top of our solution to meet all their requirements. We have formed a successful partnership.”

She went on to say that M|ployee “offer the full end-to-end process. I think that is the main difference between us and our competitors, that they only do a small piece. You'll always have to connect to other solutions, so we help with that by having the information in one single source, which then also helps clients to learn to do their job.”

The M|ployee staffing platform has been built from the ground up to give consultants everything they need. It’s fully developed and easily tailored to business workflows. Plus, it provides the option to add useful features from partner apps like Jitterbit, DocuSign, Documill, Textkernel or over 200 other options - offering plug and play functionality in moments. iT IS Highly flexible, stable and secure, customizable for the unique needs of any customer.

The future lies with one solution on one platform

The staffing industry is a big industry globally, and according to CEO Pieter Smits, Mployee’s highly scalable solution is built to be implemented in every country across the globe: “That means that in every country it works with the same solution, same core but different configuration for customisation. We keep on being focussed on staffing, be it long-term staffing or short term staffing - it's going to grow.”

Van der Boon added that “from a product perspective, we have created a roadmap to focus on improvements on top of the market's requirements. We will also improve our solution from a user perspective.”

Van der Boon went on to explain that “when you look at the average staffing company, they use six, seven, maybe 10 different solutions to manage that process and a lot of manual inputs. What you need as a staffing company is control. So when people come into the company, you want to know who they are and when they're going to work. The drive to make sure that more staffing companies manage their core processes in one solution and on one platform - making people's lives easier.”