Master Data Management announces new integration

Master Data Management, which is the South African reseller for Collibra, has announced the latest integration of the Collibra Data Governance Centre with IBM Infosphere, extending client’s investment in IBM Infosphere to a wider business audience.

Collibra addresses the biggest data governance challenge: keeping business users involved.

Gary Allemann, of Collibra's South African partner, Master Data Management, said: “Collibra's business user oriented approach allows companies to get more from their IBM investment by providing the framework for successful data governance.”

Data governance expert, Sunil Soares, of Information Asset, is excited by this development and said: “My company has a strong partnership with both IBM and Collibra, and I am well versed in both sets of technologies.

“This integration will help IBM’s enterprise clients get the most value of their Data Governance programs.

“For example, organisations can govern reference data in Collibra and propagate any changes to DataStage. Companies can use the REST API to integrate Collibra and Business Glossary.

“In addition, we have shown how terms in Business Glossary can be integrated with reference data in Collibra.

“Finally, clients can manage policies and standards in Collibra while enforcing them in Optim, Guardium, MDM and Metadata Workbench."

Key components include the organisational structure, roles and responsibilities and out of the box Data Governance workflows that allow data stewards, and other stakeholders, to govern data compliance to policies, set up and share the business glossary, govern reference data, and manage data issues.

Collibra provides the answers to three deceptively simple questions, which have previously been difficult to answer: What does my data mean? where and how is my data used? who is responsible for my data?

“Collibra is positioned by Gartner as a ‘cool vendor for Enterprise Information Management, Coupling Collibra with IBM’s technologies for master data management, or big data analytics, gives clients a powerful combination to deliver value.

“Collibra enhances IBM’s solutions by involving the business user, a critical success factor for both MDM and Big Data initiatives," said Allemann.