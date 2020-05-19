Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mining on Top: Africa Summit returns in July

By La Afrique Media
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The fourth edition of MOTA, taking place on July 6-7 in Frankfurt, Germany will focus on the current industry changes and areas of development from both a government and mining company perpective, with the aim of building shared value across the extractive supply chain so the African mining sector can realise its full potential even in the current uncertain economic climate.

Even with Africa’s vast mineral resources, investment and production has slowed over the last few years due to a number of factors. Governments are looking to diversify, adapt policies, attract investment, increase production, reduce risk and increase their mining activities for economic growth.

Mining on Top: Africa Summit is a strategic mining platform in Europe uniting Africa’s Mining ministries, Chambers and private sector decision makers with global mining executives, investors and service providers to partner, originate deals, exchange views and discuss issues pertinent to the progress and the development of Africa’s mineral resources

Building on the success of the previous three editions, the theme for this year is “Building shared value through local procurement”. 

Key topics under discussion will include:

  • Minerals in the Trump-Brexit era
  • Future growth of Africa’s mining sector
  • State intervention in mining taxation and legislation
  • Where funders see the risks and opportunities
  • Gold and uranium focus session
  • Bauxite and copper focus session
  • Diversification of the mineral mix
  • Green technologies for the mining industry
  • Leveraging resources to effectively provide for communities
  • Skills utilisation and retention of skills – experience vs transformation

 

Ethiopian Airlines (ET) is pleased to be recognized as the official carrier for Mining on Top: Africa Summit scheduled for July 6-7, 2017, in Frankfurt, Germany.

As part of the partnership entered with Africa & Middle East (AME) Trade Ltd, Ethiopian Airlines are glad to offer 10% discount on both Business and Economy class fares to all participants departing from our AFRICA online cities to the venue (Frankfurt).

For more information about the event please visit www.ametrade.org/miningontopafrica/ or for media accreditation and interviews contact Alexia Claire, Tel: 44 207 700 4949 Email: [email protected].

African mining industry
