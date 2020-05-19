Mining on Top: Africa Summit returns in July

The fourth edition of MOTA, taking place on July 6-7 in Frankfurt, Germany will focus on the current industry changes and areas of development from both a government and mining company perpective, with the aim of building shared value across the extractive supply chain so the African mining sector can realise its full potential even in the current uncertain economic climate.

Even with Africa’s vast mineral resources, investment and production has slowed over the last few years due to a number of factors. Governments are looking to diversify, adapt policies, attract investment, increase production, reduce risk and increase their mining activities for economic growth.

Mining on Top: Africa Summit is a strategic mining platform in Europe uniting Africa’s Mining ministries, Chambers and private sector decision makers with global mining executives, investors and service providers to partner, originate deals, exchange views and discuss issues pertinent to the progress and the development of Africa’s mineral resources

Building on the success of the previous three editions, the theme for this year is “Building shared value through local procurement”.

Key topics under discussion will include:

Minerals in the Trump-Brexit era

Future growth of Africa’s mining sector

State intervention in mining taxation and legislation

Where funders see the risks and opportunities

Gold and uranium focus session

Bauxite and copper focus session

Diversification of the mineral mix

Green technologies for the mining industry

Leveraging resources to effectively provide for communities

Skills utilisation and retention of skills – experience vs transformation

