MMS Gulf appoints Art Centre contractor

Airolink Building Contracting LLC has been appointed as the main contractor by MMS Gulf for its Art Centre project at Al Barsha, Dubai.

The Art Centre’s main and final construction package is expected to be complete in April 2017, when it will become the first specialised mall in the GCC region dedicated to the furniture market.

The project will host brands ranging from medium-end to high-end, covering more than 100 retail stores such as: lighting, accessories, home-appliances, kitchens, bathrooms, offices, flooring, textiles, decoration materials and furniture.

Dr Samer Al Omari, CEO and Partner of MMS Gulf, commented: “The timing is perfect because the real estate and the hospitality markets are witnessing a golden era before Expo 2020. This project provides an answer to current gaps in sectors. After finalising the shoring stage, we were eager to sign the main construction package with a company with a stellar reputation and Airolink came out top of the pile. We are very much looking forward to working with them to achieve project aims.”

Airolink was founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 2001 and its HQ is currently in Dubai. It specialises in technically complex and sustainable projects including healthcare, educational, residential, commercial and industrial projects.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine