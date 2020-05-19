Article
The Nairobi Securities Exchange appoints three new Executive Directors

May 19, 2020
The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has announced the appointment of three new Executive Directors.

Kiprono Kittony, Paul Mwai, and Risper Alaro-Mukoto, have all joined the board of directors.

Kittony is the Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), whilst Mwai is the Chairman of the Kenya Association of Stockbrokers and Investment Banks.

Alar-Mukoto is the former Managing Director of Centum Business Solutions, the investment firm based in Nairobi.

The appointments follow the news that the NSE board’s CEO, James Mworia, had resigned, as well as non-executive members Winnie Iminza Nyamute and Jimnah Mbaru.

“The board appreciates the outgoing directors for their diligent service over the years, which has greatly contributed to the growth of NSE,” the NSE stated.

As well as his position at KNCCI, Kittony is also the Chairman of Boards at CreditInfo CRB Kenya Ltd, AAR Insurance Ltd, Mtech Ltd, and Radio Africa Group.

Mwai has more than 20 years’ experience working with financial services – in the fund management and investment banking sectors.

Alaro-Mukoto has experience as a financial and business leader, as well as currently being a Certified Executive Coach.

