NetCom Group/Comdata: 12 years of innovative collaboration

Founded in 2006 by a group of engineers with specialties in the telecommunications and ICT sectors, NetCom Group over the last 15 years has grown significantly, reaching international levels by having an innovative impact through its research and development (R&D) of automation systems.

Speaking with Founder and CEO of NetCom Group, Domenico Lanzo explains the history of NetCom Group and Core Informatica which the Group acquired in 2017. “NetCom Group, founded in 2006 and grown in size, has always had the vocation for applied engineering, and in particular, automation systems. Our strong presence in strategic markets such as the Automotive, Multimedia and Digital Media markets, as well as Cyber Security market, has called for a complete offer that included the improvement of remote technical support to our Customers. The acquisition of Core Informatica completed our previous offer by providing technical support,” says Lanzo.

Coming from strong experience in maintenance, Lanzo adds that Core Informatica is an old company built on solid foundations by providing technical support to Olivetti. “The company’s strong ability to provide support on HW and SW has made it possible to enter new markets where organisation, multilingual technical support, and above all, strong problem-solving skills were required. Such skills have made it possible for Core Informatica to remain and stand out in a rapidly growing market along with other players in the ICT sector.”

NetCom Group’s services for the supply chain and procurement

Explaining that NetCom Group is a service and product company, Lanzo says: “We design and develop solutions for the players in the engineering and ICT fields, where embedded software is written to digitally control automation systems.”

“NetCom Group and Core Informatica use their monitoring platforms for access control of supplies, along with their security and control systems for the supply chain. They also provide maintenance of commercial and sales platforms for the final offer to the Customers.”

NetCom Group’s Partnership with Comdata

Beginning their collaborative relationship in 2009, Lanzo reflects that “the historical presence of Core Informatica among the major suppliers of Comdata gives us the honor of considering ourselves a partner rather than a supplier. Our knowledge of the needs of Comdata, during all these years, has made it possible to build, through loyalty policies, our work group which, due to their speed of response to requests, is able to offer quick access to instant technical support.”

Over the years Core Informatica and Comdata’s collaborative partnership has gone from strength to strength. “From the remote and on-site helpdesk services provided from 14 offices, it has now moved on to managing 25 offices in 2020. NetCom Group helps Comdata in managing not only workstations and user services, but also provides support in managing new orders, selling ICT devices, provisioning of licenses, as well as in Data Loss Prevention and Virtual Patching.”