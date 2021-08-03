Ocorian Appoints Hugo Smyth as Head of Business Development

A global leader in financial, funding, and capital markets services, Ocorian has now hired Hugo Smyth to lead its UK and Europe Business Development. In his new role, Hugo will help Ocorian expand its European client base, administer loans, and manage the restructuring of debt. ‘We’re delighted to welcome Hugo to our team’, said Simon Behan, Ocorian’s Chief Commercial Officer. ‘Hugo has worked in the capital markets space for the last 15 years, and his commercial experience, expertise, and client focus will be instrumental in driving our new business development in capital markets’.

What’s Smyth’s Background?

Hugo Smyth has excelled in EMEA-based business development throughout his career. After starting out in sales at Bloomberg, he joined BNY Mellon for over eight years and specialised in debt capital transactions as its Vice President of Corporate Trust Sales. From there, he moved up to Director of Business Development at Deutsche Bank—also handling its Sales, Trust, & Agency Services—and finally landed in his current position at Ocorian.

So far, Smyth is liking the new role. ‘Ocorian is a dynamic, fast-growing business with an entrepreneurial spirit and vastly experienced leadership team’, he said. ‘This is a tremendous time to join. I’m excited to be working with the global team’. He added: ‘I’m looking forward to helping them to continue to grow this business’.

What Will He Contribute?

Commercial and practical expertise. Debt capital market know-how—which means that you can structure, manage risk, and finalise public and private bonds, loans, and acquisitions—and loan agency skills. These capabilities are critical for Ocorian, which prides itself on its personal, professional, and customised approach to financial services.



Finally, according to Mike Hughes, Ocorian’s Global Head of Service Lines and Business Development: ‘[Hugo Smyth’s] appointment underscores our commitment to accelerating growth, attracting market-leading experts, and growing our opportunities in capital markets’. In this regard, Hugo is a fantastic addition to the team. ‘He has a wealth of expertise’, Hughes concluded. ‘And he’ll add to Ocorian’s momentum’.