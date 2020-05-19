OSIWA appoints Ayisha Osori as new Executive Director

The Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) has appointed Ayisha Osori as its new Executive Director.

Prior to her appointment, Osori worked on OSIWA’s board for four years – three years serving as Chair.

Osori has more than 18 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, working as a lawyer, development consultant, and communication strategist.

The new Director has worked for establishments such as the World Bank, UNICEF, and the National Democratic Institute.

Osori is also a non-Executive Director on the board of the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, and a women’s rights activist.

The Executive Director graduated from the University of Lagos and Harvard Law School, as well as graduating with a Masters from Harvard Kennedy School with a degree in Public Administration.

“I am eager to deepen my engagement with OSIWA’s partners in the sub-region and form new partnerships,” commented Osori.

“I look forward to building on the ongoing work of the Foundation as we seek to tackle the systemic challenges to sustainable development and find innovative ways of promoting healthier democracies and protecting our human rights.”