Passenger growth at Abu Dhabi airport

Passenger traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) is up for the first half of 2016, reaching 11,848,359, million passengers, which is a 6.6 percent increase from the first six months of 2015.

The most popular destination in the month of June was Mumbai and there was a 26 percent rise in traffic compared to June 2015.

Traffic to and from Doha and Jeddah both grew by 12 percent in June.

Abdul Majeed Al Khoori, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “January and March have been the busiest period for Abu Dhabi International Airport in the first half of the year, with passenger traffic crossing two million in both of these months. We are encouraged by the figures from the six months of 2016, which demonstrate continued growth year-on-year. Consistent increases in passenger traffic are to be expected given Abu Dhabi’s status as an international hub for commerce and tourism, as well as being a bustling transit point.”

