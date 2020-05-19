PPPEXPO 2015: Destination East Africa, plastic, printing & packaging industry to benefit

PPPEXPO 2015 is most certainly going to get bigger and better... be a part of this mega event as it’s time to expand your horizon!

PPPEXPO 2015 is all set to create new milestones, and scale newer heights as has been the tradition of every PPPEXPO exhibition. The strong growth that the plastic, printing and packaging industry has witnessed in the recent past and continues to do so today will only help in making this PPPEXPO, a resounding success.

PPPEXPO events have always been the cornerstone of the exponential growth that this sunrise industry has witnessed. The sheer numbers are overwhelming. Between 2013 and 2020, in East Africa, plastics consumption is set to increase from 12 MMTA to 20 MMTA; exports from USD 5 billion to 7 billion as well as direct and indirect employment from 1.2 million to 2 million. So surely, 10,000 visitors would congregate at PPPEXPO 2015 to visit the world’s finest exhibitors spread over a sprawling 35,000 sq. mts. at Kenya and Tanzania.

Kenya and Tanzania as a destination will further catalyze this growth story. Kenya and Tanzania is home to one of the most elaborate exhibiting infrastructure and the internationally acclaimed Conference centre’s namely Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi and Mlimani Conference centre in Dar-Es-Salaam. The exhibitors of PPPEXPO 2015 will witness this expansive infrastructure and the convenience it brings to them and to their visiting customers. This ultra-modern venue has air- conditioned halls that are roomy and come with a convenient layout, created for ease of crowd movement. Ample parking space will be another plus.

Though Kenya and Tanzania by itself are one of the biggest markets in Africa, major emphasis is being laid upon attracting traders and importers from neighbouring countries. The experience and comments of exhibitors at previous events indicate substantial gains from unexpected foreign visitors and we strongly feel that a rise in such statistics would ensure business especially for the foreign participants who form almost 80 – 85 percent of the exhibition.

The major categories covered under this mega event are:

Plastics

Packaging

Printing

Rubber

Paper

The 18th PPPEXPO AFRICA 2015 a must visit event for all the Importers in Africa as this is the biggest platform for building B2B relations and meeting exporters from all across the globe.

The mega expo is being organized by Expogroup Worldwide, organizers of the largest trade shows in Africa. (www.expogr.com)