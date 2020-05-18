Qatar's first vegan restaurant opens

Qatar’s first ever vegan restaurant, Evergreen Organics opened its doors this month with the aim to provide a 100 percent plant-based menu, while supporting regional food, farmers and suppliers.

Evergreen Organics , in Doha, was founded by Ghanim Al Sulait and Jowaher Al Fardan, with Matt Dowens serving as Executive Chef.

The entire menu, which includes loads of raw food options, sounds delightful. Here are the dishes that Business Review Middle East can’t wait to try.

1. The Mezze Platter – which includes baked chickpea falafel, grape leaves and raw za’atar flatbread.

2. The Garden Glow Salad – with roasted beets, almond feta and a pomegranate and thyme dressing.

3. The Almond Butter Sandwich – with kimchi and radish.

4. Raw Zucchini Puttanesca – with fresh basil.

5. The Baddest Burger – with tomato-fig jam and living sprouts.

In addition to these vegan meals and snacks, Evergreen Organics also offers a range of juices, smoothies and desserts, including:

1. Cucumber mint lemonade.

2. Chocolate Dream – a smoothie made with raw cacao, banana and sprouted almond milk.

3. Vegan Gangsta Cheesecake – with almond-walnut crust and cashew cheese.

4. The Best Raw Chocolate Torte.

5. Arabian Dream Pdding – infused with rosewater.

Evergreen Organics is open daily from 5 to 10pm.

