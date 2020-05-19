Quadient and Beehive partner for solutions to improve customer experience

The Customer Communications Management (CCM) company, Quadient, has announced its partnership with Beehive Online Solutions in South Africa.

Under the agreement, Beehive will use Quadient’s software to provide a range of solutions to support organisations.

“Our focus is on far more than just customer communication,” noted Mike Davies, Vice President Business Partners at Quadient.

“Our aim is to enable a conversation between businesses and their customers, over any channel. This means offering a complete customer experience, from first contact to a satisfying resolution.”

“Africa is an exciting market for us, and businesses there are already making use of both existing and new technology in imaginative ways to address the unique challenges their customers face.”

“As a result, we’re delighted to enter into this partnership with Beehive, and see them as an extension of Quadient in Africa: acting as a single source for businesses across the continent to take advantage of our customer experience technology and expertise.”

SEE ALSO:

The solutions, which will include omnichannel customer communications and mobile application development, aim to enable organisations to move past basic customer communications.

“There is no denying the importance of having local experience and understanding,” stated Reg Bath, Executive Director at Beehive Online Solutions.

“We are pleased to not only act as Quadient’s local representatives, but more importantly support our customers through what is a highly transformative time.”

“For many African businesses, understanding and making the leap from legacy customer communications to a digital customer experience will be the difference between success and failure. Our customers aim high, and want their solutions to deliver the maximum possible value – even in areas the developers didn’t even consider.”

“By partnering with Quadient, we are confident that we have technology that will give our customers what they need and help them forge ahead in the new customer experience-focused era.”