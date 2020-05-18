Article
Leadership & Strategy

Ramada hotel brand to expand in the Middle East

By Jess Shanahan
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The Wyndham Hotel Group that runs the Ramada brand of hotels is expanding its presence in the Middle East with two new hotels now open in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, with two more to follow in Bahrain.

Newly opened Wyndham Hotel Group properties are The Ramada Resort Dead Sea, which is on the northern edge of the Dead Sea and just one hour from the Queen Alia airport, and the Ramada Jeddah Corniche, which is located in the city’s downtown district and features 165 rooms and 29 suites.

The two new hotels opening in Bahrain will be the Ramada Manama City Centre – located next to the largest shopping centre in the Bahrain – and the Ramada Hotel and Suites Amjwaj Island.

As well as the Ramada-branded hotels, Wyndham is also developing new Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham and Wyndham Grand properties in Bahrain’s capital.

The new openings on top of the existing hotels brings the total portfolio in market to six hotels representing a total of 1,197 rooms.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability