Ramada hotel brand to expand in the Middle East

The Wyndham Hotel Group that runs the Ramada brand of hotels is expanding its presence in the Middle East with two new hotels now open in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, with two more to follow in Bahrain.

Newly opened Wyndham Hotel Group properties are The Ramada Resort Dead Sea, which is on the northern edge of the Dead Sea and just one hour from the Queen Alia airport, and the Ramada Jeddah Corniche, which is located in the city’s downtown district and features 165 rooms and 29 suites.

The two new hotels opening in Bahrain will be the Ramada Manama City Centre – located next to the largest shopping centre in the Bahrain – and the Ramada Hotel and Suites Amjwaj Island.

As well as the Ramada-branded hotels, Wyndham is also developing new Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham and Wyndham Grand properties in Bahrain’s capital.

The new openings on top of the existing hotels brings the total portfolio in market to six hotels representing a total of 1,197 rooms.