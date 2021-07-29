Sanofi Adds Papatheodorou, O’Callaghan, and Monges

Time for new blood. As Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company, rounds out the last half of 2021, Roy Papatheodorou and Brendan O’Callaghan will eventually join the company’s Executive Committee. They’ll replace Karen Linehan and Philippe Luscan, who have respectively served the company’s Legal, Ethics & Business Integrity and Industrial Affairs for over a decade. In addition, Viviane Monges will join Sanofi as the Chair of the Supervisory Board of EUROAPI.

Roy Papatheodorou

Taking over Sanofi’s General Counsel, Papatheodorou will join its Executive Committee on February 1st, 2022, as Linehan retires. As a former Corporate Solicitor at international law firm Linklaters, Executive Vice President at Actavis, and General Counsel at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, he’s equipped to direct a high-performing global team.

Skills: Corporate Law, Corporate Governance, Competition Law, Mergers and Acquisitions

Brendan O’Callaghan

As the new Global Head of Industrial Affairs in 2021, O’Callaghan is an internal recruit, currently leading Sanofi’s Biologics Platform and helping run its Specialty Care portfolio. With a storied history: General Manager at Mallinckrodt Medical Imaging, Vice President of API/Biotech Operations at Schering-Plough, and recently, Vice President of EMA Operations at Merck, O’Callaghan will help accelerate Sanofi’s biomanufacturing.

Skills: Cross-Functional Team Leadership, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)

Viviane Monges

Last but not least, Vivian Monges will immediately step up as Chair of the EUROAPI Supervisory Board. This is a non-executive position that directly relates to her previous roles as an independent director at UCB, Novo Holdings, DBV Technologies, ADC Therapeutics, and Pharvaris. ‘With her international experience working with companies in both the private and public sectors, Viviane will be breaking new ground at one of the world’s leading API companies’, said Paul Hudson, Sanofi’s CEO.

Skills: Financial Analysis, Forecasting, Pharmaceuticals

‘I thank both Philippe and Karen for their many contributions over the years’, Hudson added. ‘Now, our new appointments, a mix of internal promotion and newcomers to our company, will bring leaders with world-class pharma expertise to our team’.