SES Networks and CETel to provide network to new areas in Africa

CETel, the German end-to-end communication provider, has partnered with SES Networks, a company that deliver C-band capacity.

The European companies will be implementing connectivity across new areas in north and west Africa.

The new network is made up of several sites located in African countries, which are connected to a backbone infrastructure through CETel’s teleport and managed by Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Network.

“CETel and SES Networks have been partnering on various projects in the EMEA region for over a decade, providing services in both Ku- and C-band,” reported Simon Gatty Saunt, Head of EMEA Fixed Data Sales at SES Networks.

“We are very happy to be working again with CETel on the delivery of this full end-to-end service for a European telco in Africa, bringing more highly-reliable satellite-based connectivity to the region.”

Whilst the Managing Director of CETel, Guido Neumann commented: “This is yet another example of a successful collaboration between SES Networks and CETel in the delivery of managed end-to-end communications solutions.”

“The network has been specifically designed to meet our customer’s sophisticated connectivity needs. This level of flexibility and reliability of service can only be achieved by using versatile satellite technology, and SES Networks is an undisputed leader in this field.”