Sh17bn solar project marks beginning of industrial park

Construction of the first ever private Special Economic Zone has begun in Uasin Gishu County. This follows closely behind the launch of the sh17bn solar power project. The solar park will produce 80 megawatts of electricity, which will supply the national grid.

The project is estimated to be complete within the next 18 months, and will be situated across 700-acres of land. The project is a partnership between DL Group of Companies and Selenkei and Cendate Solar. The electricity output will power the industrial park, and also be sold to Kenya Power.

“The project will be a game changer as it will offer employment opportunities to locals and improve infrastructure,” said Dr Lagat.

“This is a noble idea which has taken time but is almost being actualised. We call on the government to create an enabling environment for investment. We need to be more efficient as a country for the sake of investors,” said Dr Lagat.

Over 18 international firms have signed up to set up industries.

“We’re happy with the support we have received from the national and county governments and all partners, including Kenya Power. It will be a landmark project which we are all proud of,” said Mr Lash Jameson, the investors director at Selenkei and Cendate Solar.



