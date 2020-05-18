Article
Six Flags plans Saudi Arabian theme park

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
American theme park giant Six Flags has announced plans to expand into the Saudi Arabian market.

The company’s CEO John Duffey told Saudi-owned Arabiya TV: “We’re very honoured to be provided with an opportunity to enter into a partnership to bring Six Flags to the Kingdom. Our parks can provide the entertainment to which Saudis aspire.”

Duffey was talking to the television station after a meeting with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. 

