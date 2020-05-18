Six Flags plans Saudi Arabian theme park

American theme park giant Six Flags has announced plans to expand into the Saudi Arabian market.

The company’s CEO John Duffey told Saudi-owned Arabiya TV: “We’re very honoured to be provided with an opportunity to enter into a partnership to bring Six Flags to the Kingdom. Our parks can provide the entertainment to which Saudis aspire.”

Duffey was talking to the television station after a meeting with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

