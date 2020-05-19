Article
Leadership & Strategy

Sonangol leads oil company delegation in key meeting with Angolan President

By La Afrique Media
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Sonangol, along with several other oil operators, have attended a landmark meeting with the President of Angola, João Lourenço.

The meeting was designed to address issues and opportunities in the country, the delegation identifying the excess of bureaucracy in the sector as being unfavorable to the overall development of the industry.

Other issues identified include reviewing of approval processes and the management of the concessionaire.

RELATED STORIES:

 

In July, Sonangol held an international roadshow at the headquarters of the main oil companies to discuss investment plans in Angola and the challenges facing the industry.

The company reached an agreement with the operators to significantly increase the competitiveness of the national oil industry. As a result, production costs per barrel fell by 48% from 2014 to 2016, and cost-cutting and investment efforts led by Sonangol resulted in additional savings of US$1.7bn in 2017.

The meeting also led to the creation of a joint team led by the Ministry of Petroleum, which includes the Ministry of Finance and Sonangol.

SonangolAngolan oil industryJoão Lourenço
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability