Sustainability Day at the Big 5 Kuwait
By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The Big 5 Kuwait is the largest and best attended building and construction event in Kuwait and this year it will be holding a Sustainability Day as part of the line-up.
The green construction seminars on offer on 27 September include:
- Developing a project management approach to the design of net zero energy buildings
- Implementing sustainable innovative technologies for cities: a means of dialogue with society
- Improving construction site sustainability
- Best practice in piling design
- Optimising the correlation between public health and sustainable buildings
- Green products: evaluation and selection
- Hot weather concrete: practices and specifications
The Big 5 Kuwait takes place from 25 – 27 September 2016, offering visitors the opportunity to source innovative products from over 24 countries including Germany, Italy and China.
Alongside the exhibition, there will be 20 free-to-attend CPD certified workshops. All sessions will provide a CPD certificate at the event as evidence of your ongoing commitment to professional development.
