Sustainability Day at the Big 5 Kuwait

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The Big 5 Kuwait is the largest and best attended building and construction event in Kuwait and this year it will be holding a Sustainability Day as part of the line-up.

The green construction seminars on offer on 27 September include:

  • Developing a project management approach to the design of net zero energy buildings
  • Implementing sustainable innovative technologies for cities: a means of dialogue with society
  • Improving construction site sustainability
  • Best practice in piling design
  • Optimising the correlation between public health and sustainable buildings
  • Green products: evaluation and selection
  • Hot weather concrete: practices and specifications  

The Big 5 Kuwait takes place from 25 – 27 September 2016, offering visitors the opportunity to source innovative products from over 24 countries including Germany, Italy and China. 

Alongside the exhibition, there will be 20 free-to-attend CPD certified workshops. All sessions will provide a CPD certificate at the event as evidence of your ongoing commitment to professional development.

