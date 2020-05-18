Sustainability Day at the Big 5 Kuwait

The Big 5 Kuwait is the largest and best attended building and construction event in Kuwait and this year it will be holding a Sustainability Day as part of the line-up.

The green construction seminars on offer on 27 September include:

Developing a project management approach to the design of net zero energy buildings

Implementing sustainable innovative technologies for cities: a means of dialogue with society

Improving construction site sustainability

Best practice in piling design

Optimising the correlation between public health and sustainable buildings

Green products: evaluation and selection

Hot weather concrete: practices and specifications

The Big 5 Kuwait takes place from 25 – 27 September 2016, offering visitors the opportunity to source innovative products from over 24 countries including Germany, Italy and China.

Alongside the exhibition, there will be 20 free-to-attend CPD certified workshops. All sessions will provide a CPD certificate at the event as evidence of your ongoing commitment to professional development.

