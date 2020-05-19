Tanzania introduces plans to sustain power supply

The Tanzanian government has contracted Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves Limited (TIPER) in a bid to sustain the countrywide power supply. TIPER will provide space for storage of some liquid hydrocarbons that would have deterred production of natural gas at the Songosongo gas fields.

The Tanzania government has embarked in attracting investments in industries and manufacturing companies. The need for sustainable power supply is critical. According to the ministry of trade and industries, energy and water systems are being planned to run parallel with particular emphasis focused on consistent supply.

Stephane Gay, Managing Director of TIPER, said that the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation had approached TIPER to urgently receive and store the condensates made at the Songosongo gas field. “We have so far received a full cargo of 646 tonnes, equivalent to 820 cubic metres of condensates and we expect more delivery between August and September this year,” said Mr Gay.



Recently, Tanzania has been struggling to address the challenges caused by the drought, and its impact on the country’s energy and water supply. In October 2015, the Tanzanian government was forced to switch off its hydro plants due to low water levels. Tanzania has since converted some of its hydroelectricity plants to natural gas.



